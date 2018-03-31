Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.60) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS set a €9.85 ($12.16) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.73) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.02 ($11.14) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($13.33).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/kepler-capital-markets-analysts-give-e-on-eoan-a-10-00-price-target-updated.html.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.