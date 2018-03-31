Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup set a €31.00 ($38.27) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.50 ($47.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS set a €27.50 ($33.95) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.21 ($34.83).

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock opened at €24.71 ($30.51) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($40.64).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for freenet (FNTN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/kepler-capital-markets-reiterates-25-00-price-target-for-freenet-fntn.html.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides network-independent telecommunication services focusing on mobile communications, mobile Internet, TV and media, and digital lifestyle applications in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.