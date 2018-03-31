Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for VTG (VT9)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VTG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.72 ($57.68).

Shares of ETR:VT9 opened at €45.95 ($56.73) on Wednesday. VTG has a 52 week low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €50.70 ($62.59).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

