Keras Resources (KRS) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Keras Resources (LON:KRS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Keras Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

LON:KRS opened at GBX 0.38 ($0.01) on Thursday. Keras Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

In other Keras Resources news, insider Dave Reeves acquired 1,000,000 shares of Keras Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($55,263.89).

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources PLC, formerly Ferrex Plc, is a gold mining company. It is principally engaged in the gold mining and exploration. Its segments include Gold, Iron Ore, Manganese and Other operations. Its geographical segments include Australia, South Africa, West Africa and Other operations. The main areas of activity are in Australia, with some limited work at the Company’s manganese project in Togo.

