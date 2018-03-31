Kimberly Clark (KMB) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kimberly Clark to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Kimberly Clark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kimberly Clark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kimberly Clark has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly Clark’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimberly Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kimberly Clark pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 43.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly Clark has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimberly Clark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly Clark 2 9 2 0 2.00 Kimberly Clark Competitors 98 582 704 34 2.48

Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus target price of $124.23, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Kimberly Clark’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimberly Clark has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimberly Clark and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly Clark $18.26 billion $2.28 billion 17.68 Kimberly Clark Competitors $7.93 billion $546.24 million 23.55

Kimberly Clark has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Kimberly Clark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly Clark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly Clark 12.48% 427.79% 14.77% Kimberly Clark Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Summary

Kimberly Clark competitors beat Kimberly Clark on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Company’s Consumer Tissue segment offers products, such as facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products. The Company’s K-C Professional segment offers solutions and supporting products, such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps and sanitizers. The Company’s business outside North America includes Developing and Emerging Markets (D&E) and Developed Markets. It sells its products to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs and other retail outlets.

