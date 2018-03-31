Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $141.99 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $141.99 million and $328,161.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta, Mercatox and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00719396 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00158883 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030486 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta, COSS, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.