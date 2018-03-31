Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0771311911077 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,187. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $243.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.05.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $25,231.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,788.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $86,751. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

