Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Position Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170,181 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Kindred Healthcare worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 50.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Kindred Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kindred Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KND stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $836.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kindred Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

