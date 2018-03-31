KingN Coin (CRYPTO:KNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,152.00

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, KingN Coin has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. KingN Coin has a market cap of $33,152.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingN Coin coin can now be bought for about $16.50 or 0.00240000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00727135 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00158074 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030372 BTC.

KingN Coin Profile

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork. KingN Coin’s official website is kingncoin.com.

Buying and Selling KingN Coin

KingN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy KingN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingN Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KingN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

