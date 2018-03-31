Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (SKB) a €77.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €77.50 ($95.68) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.64 ($94.62).

SKB stock opened at €74.55 ($92.04) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a twelve month high of €74.25 ($91.67).

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

