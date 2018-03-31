Komodo Price Tops $2.41 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $251.17 million and approximately $913,327.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00034438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00637644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.44 or 0.02659540 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00230562 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00071696 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00068319 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00345017 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 104,037,140 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptox, Bittrex, BarterDEX, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

