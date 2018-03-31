AMP Capital Investors Ltd Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:PHG opened at $38.31 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $35,482.38, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.9917 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

