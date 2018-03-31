Kopin (KOPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Kopin has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 94.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kopin by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kopin by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kopin by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/kopin-kopn-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.