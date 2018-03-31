Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) Share Price

News stories about Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kyocera earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2528092907494 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Kyocera alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie upgraded Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS upgraded Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:KYO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. 29,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,409. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $20,864.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/kyocera-kyo-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.