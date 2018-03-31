La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,726,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Carver purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 846,474 shares of company stock worth $25,902,303 over the last three months. 25.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,600 shares during the last quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,079,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76,792 shares during the last quarter.

LJPC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 310,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.30. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.49). research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/la-jolla-pharmaceutical-ljpc-receives-68-00-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.