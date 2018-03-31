Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 24,834 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ladder Capital worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NYSE LADR opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,678.16, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 62.36 and a current ratio of 62.36. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.65%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

