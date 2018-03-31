Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LKFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $46.23 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.97, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $90,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $68,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,759.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $502,282. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/lakeland-financial-lkfn-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.