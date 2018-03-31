LandCoin Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LDCN)

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. LandCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LandCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One LandCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LandCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00724276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00160093 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030294 BTC.

LandCoin Coin Profile

LandCoin was first traded on December 11th, 2016. LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. LandCoin’s official website is landcoin.co.

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy LandCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LandCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LandCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.