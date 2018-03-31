Landsec (LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landsec (LON:LAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,009.27 ($13.94).

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Landsec to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,140.74 ($15.76) to GBX 1,035 ($14.30) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Landsec to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landsec in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded Landsec to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($14.51) to GBX 1,125 ($15.54) in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($13.13) price target on shares of Landsec in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

LON:LAND remained flat at $GBX 937.10 ($12.95) during midday trading on Friday. Landsec has a one year low of GBX 900.20 ($12.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,141 ($15.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.85 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.68) per share, for a total transaction of £24,786 ($34,244.27). Also, insider Stacey Rauch acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 908 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £4,540 ($6,272.45).

Landsec Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 23.7 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.2 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

