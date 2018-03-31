DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.27 ($87.99).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €62.20 ($76.79) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a fifty-two week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

