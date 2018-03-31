LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.157625044781 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Santander cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE:LTM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 299,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,968. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $9,332.60, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.69.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

