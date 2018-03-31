Laura Ashley (ALY) Trading Down 0%

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) shares were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.06). Approximately 640,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 470,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.06).

About Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Holdings plc is engaged in designing and manufacturing products for home and fashion. The Company’s segments include Retail and Non-Retail. The Retail segment includes sales through Laura Ashley’s Managed Stores, Mail Order, e-Commerce and Hotel. The Non-Retail segment includes licensing, franchising and manufacturing.

