Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lawson Products an industry rank of 217 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Decata acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,046.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $506,959.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 248,131 shares of company stock worth $6,076,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,996. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $224.42, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other.

