Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lawson Products earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7276178732434 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,566. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $224.42, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald B. Port sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 248,131 shares of company stock worth $6,076,174. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other.

