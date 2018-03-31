Lawson Products (LAWS) & The Competition Critical Review

Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lawson Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lawson Products alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lawson Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lawson Products Competitors 171 690 769 25 2.39

Lawson Products currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Lawson Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Lawson Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lawson Products and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products $305.91 million $29.68 million 49.51 Lawson Products Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 12.29

Lawson Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lawson Products. Lawson Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lawson Products has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lawson Products’ peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lawson Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59% Lawson Products Competitors -96.15% 7.51% 2.48%

Summary

Lawson Products beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other. The Company supplies a range of automotive products, including body hardware, body shop, brake/wheel, fleet/truck, repair harness assembly and other parts. The Company offers approximately 200,000 different core products for sale of which approximately 50,000 products are maintained in its distribution centers. The Company’s customers operate in a range of industries, including automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.