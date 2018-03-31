Lazard (LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,886.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 15,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $810,605.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,854 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lazard by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 70.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 474,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 196,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 18.5% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 519,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,820.51, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. Lazard has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.86 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lazard (LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/lazard-laz-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.