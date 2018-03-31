Lazaruscoin (CRYPTO:LAZ) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Lazaruscoin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Lazaruscoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00086608 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029041 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001198 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Profile

Lazaruscoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. The official website for Lazaruscoin is lazaruscoin.com.

Lazaruscoin Coin Trading

Lazaruscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Lazaruscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lazaruscoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lazaruscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

