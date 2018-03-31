Insider Buying: Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) Major Shareholder Acquires 192,720 Shares of Stock

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 192,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $795,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 18,271 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $86,787.25.

On Friday, March 23rd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 75,307 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $337,375.36.

On Monday, March 26th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 485,455 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $2,378,729.50.

On Monday, March 19th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 43,300 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $171,035.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 333,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $1,272,060.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 274,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,123,400.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 210,128 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $821,600.48.

On Monday, March 5th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 434,137 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $1,719,182.52.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 540,262 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $1,901,722.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCY opened at $4.71 on Friday. Legacy Reserves LP has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.69.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGCY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 40.5% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.

