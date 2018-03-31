LendConnect Price Tops $0.89 (LCT)

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. LendConnect has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $116,684.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LendConnect token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00012996 BTC on major exchanges including Lendconnect, CoinExchange and ForkDelta. Over the last seven days, LendConnect has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00727135 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00158074 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030372 BTC.

LendConnect Profile

LendConnect launched on November 21st, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. LendConnect’s official website is lendconnect.io. LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect.

Buying and Selling LendConnect

LendConnect can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lendconnect, ForkDelta and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy LendConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LendConnect must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LendConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

