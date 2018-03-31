Lendingtree (TREE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREE. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim set a $360.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.33.

TREE stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $328.15. 180,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,310. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $4,017.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lendingtree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carla Shumate sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $1,649,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,401,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,100,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,541,917. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

