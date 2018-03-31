Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Terrence Leon Purchases 5,000 Shares

Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Terrence Leon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.40 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Terrence Leon bought 2,200 shares of Leon's Furniture stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.90 per share, with a total value of C$37,180.00.

Shares of TSE:LNF traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642. Leon's Furniture Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$16.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.57.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.01). Leon's Furniture had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of C$595.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$600.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, The Brick Clearance Centre, United Furniture Warehouse, Brick's Midnorthern Appliance, and Appliance Canada banners.

