Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,023. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/liberty-latin-america-ltd-lilak-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.