Liberty Property Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Liberty Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Liberty Property Trust has a payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Liberty Property Trust to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

LPT stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $5,858.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

