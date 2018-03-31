Liberum Capital Cuts Mears Group (MER) Price Target to GBX 450

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 500 ($6.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 332 ($4.59) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 357.50 ($4.94) and a one year high of GBX 533.50 ($7.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a GBX 8.55 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.45.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

