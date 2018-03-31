Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.22) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 535 ($7.39) to GBX 485 ($6.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 390 ($5.39) to GBX 410 ($5.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.63) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 359 ($4.96) to GBX 440 ($6.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 452.69 ($6.25).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 540.80 ($7.47) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 367.80 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 575 ($7.94).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Royal Mail (RMG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/liberum-capital-reiterates-sell-rating-for-royal-mail-rmg.html.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company’s segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. UKPIL operates in the United Kingdom collecting and delivering parcels and letters through approximately two main networks, the Royal Mail Core Network and Parcelforce Worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.