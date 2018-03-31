LIFE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,059.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $40,059.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00726421 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160927 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029697 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s launch date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,825,020,138 tokens. The official website for LIFE is token.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIFE is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary goal is to be used for charitable causes. “

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

