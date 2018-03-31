LifePoint Health (LPNT) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LifePoint Health to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifePoint Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPNT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 520,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,862. The company has a market capitalization of $1,831.95, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III acquired 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $1,000,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 482,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,588,862.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPNT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the third quarter valued at $303,000.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

