Virtu Financial LLC Has $182,000 Stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 414.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of LightPath Technologies worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 114,279 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.60, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

