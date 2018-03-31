First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,450 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 133,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 85.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,902.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $747.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.97 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

