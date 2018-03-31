Linda (LINDA) Market Cap Reaches $16.09 Million

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Linda coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinsMarkets, C-CEX, CoinExchange and YoBit. Linda has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and $148,194.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linda

Linda (LINDA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 8,820,458,887 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linda is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a masternode network that process almost-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

