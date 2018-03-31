Lionsgate (LGF.B) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.B) is one of 6 public companies in the “Motion picture & video production” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lionsgate to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Lionsgate pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. As a group, “Motion picture & video production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 400.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate $3.20 billion $14.80 million N/A Lionsgate Competitors $2.66 billion -$67.38 million 100.20

Lionsgate has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Lionsgate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Motion picture & video production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of shares of all “Motion picture & video production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lionsgate and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lionsgate Competitors 6 34 74 3 2.63

Lionsgate presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. As a group, “Motion picture & video production” companies have a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Lionsgate’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lionsgate has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate 10.22% 9.59% 2.85% Lionsgate Competitors -141.81% -7.47% -8.19%

Volatility & Risk

Lionsgate has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lionsgate beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

