Liquidity Services (LQDT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liquidity Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.56998160655 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 209,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,010. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 20.43% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Liquidity Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised Liquidity Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

