LiteBar (LTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $188,057.00

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, LiteBar has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. LiteBar has a market cap of $188,057.00 and $516.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBar coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006700 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000314 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004176 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 111% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LiteBar Profile

LTB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 905,286 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co.

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBar must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

