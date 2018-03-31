Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003331 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $286,922.00 and approximately $3,367.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,917.10 or 3.54021000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00146389 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2014. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,223,829 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

