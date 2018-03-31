Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $1,992,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,121 shares in the company, valued at $875,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total value of $1,792,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,595. The stock has a market cap of $5,182.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.52. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $226.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/littelfuse-inc-lfus-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.