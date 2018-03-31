LockChain Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. LockChain has a market cap of $7.59 million and $6,474.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LockChain has traded down 26% against the dollar. One LockChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00011480 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockChain alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000594 BTC.

LockChain Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo. The official website for LockChain is lockchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

Buying and Selling LockChain

LockChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy LockChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for LockChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LockChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.