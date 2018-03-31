Logitech (LOGI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Logitech earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.6796187894431 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Logitech alerts:

Logitech stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.73. 222,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,154. Logitech has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $6,031.32, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Logitech had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $812.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.47 million. research analysts expect that Logitech will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Logitech in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $4,147,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Stolk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $789,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,673 shares of company stock worth $12,376,204. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/logitech-logi-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Logitech

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.