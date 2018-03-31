Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 195 ($2.69) to GBX 200 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.38) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.63) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 160 ($2.21) to GBX 175 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 177 ($2.45) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 183.63 ($2.54).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

Shares of LON LMP remained flat at $GBX 178.20 ($2.46) during midday trading on Friday. Londonmetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 149.10 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.61).

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 134,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.49), for a total value of £242,541 ($335,093.95).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/londonmetric-property-lmp-given-hold-rating-at-liberum-capital-updated.html.

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments is Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company’s distribution properties under development include Wakefield, Warrington, Bedford, Stoke and Crawley. The Company’s subsidiaries include London & Stamford Property Limited, LondonMetric Management Limited, LSI (Investments) Limited, LSI Developments Limited, LondonMetric Saturn Limited, Metric Property Investments plc, LondonMetric Retail Distribution I Limited and LondonMetric Saturn II Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.