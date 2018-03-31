L Brands (LB) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

L Brands (NYSE:LB) received a $42.00 price objective from investment analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. L Brands has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60. The stock has a market cap of $10,785.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $226.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/loop-capital-reiterates-42-00-price-target-for-l-brands-lb-updated.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.