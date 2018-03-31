L’Or�al (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Or�al (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Or�al in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of L’Or�al from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126,224.52, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.58. L’Or�al has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

